Spectacular start to new season this Sunday by Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will return to action on Sunday, October 13, beginning their new season with a performance at the city’s Albert Hall, from 3pm.

The youngest member of the orchestra, Abbie Stevenson, is looking forward to playing the Symphonie Fantastique by Berlioz for the first time.

A talented musician, Abbie (pictured) has played viola with NPO since she was 16 and attended Redhill Academy in Arnold, where she achieved A*, A and a B in her A Levels this summer.

Abbie wanted to stay in Nottingham and has just started a graduate course in wildlife conservation at Brackenhurst College, Nottingham Trent University, where she also hopes to continue her music as a hobby, playing in the university music groups.

Abbie’s family will be supporting her at the concert as usual, having hardly missed a concert in the two years that Abbie has been playing.

The main piece in Sunday’s concert is the very popular Symphonie Fantastique by Berlioz. The dramatic, innovative and exciting work, to be conducted by Mark Heron, features a huge orchestra including two harps and lots of percussion.

There is also an opportunity to hear the Clarinet Concerto by Manchester-based composer Adam Gorb, with Nicholas Cox, for whom the work was written, as soloist, and a tone poem - Per La Flor Del Lliri Blau - by Joaquin Rodrigo, of Guitar Concerto fame.

Details can be found on the website of Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra and tickets can be bought on the door, and through the Royal Centre box office on 0115 9895555.

