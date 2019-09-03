Sparkling show for dance fans when The Red Shoes visits Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes is not to be missed when it visits Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 14 to 18.

New Adventures is delighted to be able to present Matthew Bourne’s double Olivier Award-winning smash hit.

It is based on the hugely acclaimed 1948 film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale.

The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world.

Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Set to the romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection from Duncan McLean.

An intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences, The Red Shoes will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

For more on how you can get hold of tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

