Sinfonia Viva to perform all-time classic at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this week

Make sure you get your tickets to see the latest performance by Sinfonia Viva at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

This visit, part of the Nottingham Classics season at the venue, takes place on Friday, November 1.

Frank Zielhorst (pictured) will be at the helm for a concert that sees the East Midlands-based professional orchestra team up with Nottingham Harmonic Choir to perform Mozart’s Requiem, one of the greatest works in the repertoire.

The orchestra will also play the Fourth Symphony of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

For ticket information, you can call 0115 9895555

