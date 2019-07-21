Shane Richie and Layton Williams to head cast when hit show Everyone’s Talking About Jamie comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

Make sure you get your tickets to see Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the smash-hit, critically acclaimed West End musical, when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

Starring Shane Richie and Layton Williams, it can be seen at the venue from April 20-25.

Both Layton and Shane will be reprising their roles from the West End production.

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. He is terrified about the future but he is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Layton Williams said: “I’ve loved my time in the West End but am beyond excited to be playing Jamie on tour!

“This will be my sixth tour and I can’t wait to come back to some of my favourite venues with this beautiful show. I hope you’ll welcome me back with open arms as we share this beautiful story and spread love across the UK! See you’s soon...”

EastEnders’ favourite Shane Richie added: “I had such a fantastic time playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the West End, so when I was offered the chance to be involved in the touring production I jumped at the opportunity to get back into those heels!

“I believe this show has such an important message for younger and older generations I’m excited to be taking it to a larger audience around the UK.”

For more on the show’s visit next year to Nottingham, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Johan Persson.