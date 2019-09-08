See top stand-up performer Dane Baptiste at Derby Theatre next year

Make sure you check out the show by top comedian Dane Baptiste when he comes to Derby Theatre next year.

Dane has announced a brand new tour for his latest show The Chocolate Chip and will be at the Derby venue on March 21.

This is the highly anticipated fourth show from one of the nation’s most exciting stand-up stars.

This show will see the acerbic comedian tackle race in his typically unfiltered, original and provocative manner.

He is the star of hit podcasts Dane Baptiste Questions Everything and Quotas Full. He has also been seen on Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Sunny D and many more.

You can call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

Photo: Yoshitaka Kono