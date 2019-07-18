See three top rock tributes play at MFN venue on Saturday

Don’t miss three of the UK’s best tribute bands as they unite for an evening of classic rock on Saturday, July 20.

They will be performing at the MFN club, based at Shipley Gate, near Ilkeston and Eastwood.

The official Iron Maiden tribute Hi On Maiden (pictured), the UK’s top Motorhead tribute Motorkill and Twisted System, the UK’s top tribute to the mighty Twisted Sister, can all be seen on one bill.

Expect to hear classics such as Number Of The Beast, Fear Of The Dark, The Trooper, Ace Of Spades, Overkill, Bomber, I Am, I’m Me, We’re Not Gonna Take It and You Can’t Stop Rock N Roll.

Doors open at 7pm. You can get £10 advance tickets from the venue, from Zebra Muzik Ilkeston or online via gigantic.com.

Entry is £12 at the door, there is a bar until 1am and free camping, hot food and all sorts of goodies.

