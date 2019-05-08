See the top George Michael tribute show FastLove at Derby Arena

Fans of the late, great George Michael are going to love the leading tribute show FastLove when it comes to Derby Arena on Thursday, May 16.

This show presents a respectful and moving tribute to much-missed star.

On this year’s tour Ed Barker, George Michael’s saxophonist from the Symphonica Tour, will be joined on stage by George Michael’s backing singer and 2015 X Factor finalist Anton Stephans.

This whole new vibrant show features songs such as I Can’t Make You Love Me and I Knew You Were Waiting, as well as all the classics hits of Careless Whisper, Outside, One More Try and I’m Your Man.

