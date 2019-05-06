See Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood starring in Annie at Royal Concert Hall

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will star as Miss Hannigan in a smash hit touring production of the musical Annie, when it comes to the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham from May 20 to 25.

The title role of Annie is shared by Faye Katsande, Ava Smith and Freya Yates. They are joined by three teams of young performers who play the girls in Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

This production recently ran for an extended season in the West End following a sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2015-16, as well as a recent sell-out season in Toronto.

Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as a judge on all 16 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing. He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim in this production in both the West End and on the 2015-16 UK tour.

His other West End Theatre credits include Munkustrap in Cats, Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and Harry in Crazy for You at the Prince Edward Theatre. Craig directed and choreographed the recent tour of Sister Act The Musical as well as the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour for the past six years. He also choreographed the film Paddington 2.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

With its award-winning book and score, this stunning new production includes the unforgettable songs The Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, Maybe, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

Photo credit: Paul Coltas