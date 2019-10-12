See sensational Stephen Sondheim musical Assassins at Nottingham Playhouse soon

Assassins is to be performed by a talented cast at Nottingham Playhouse from October 30 to November 16.

Directed by Bill Buckhurst, this is the chance for you to see a musical written by the legendary figure Stephen Sondheim.

Assassins is a satirical and stylish look at why individuals reach for a gun when they feel their voice can’t be heard.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 for tickets or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit for Assassins rehearsal picture: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard