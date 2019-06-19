See bands galore at Long Eaton carnival event this Saturday

Long Eaton’s annual carnival brings you nine popular bands on one stage in a free event that forms part of the celebrations on Saturday, June 22, running from 1pm-10pm.

There will also be food and a bar.

All this is taking place in the music marquee on the West Park showground, behind West Park Leisure Centre.

In addition to the music, there will be plenty of other things to do including fair ground rides, dance displays, stalls and lots more for a great family day out.

The running order for the bands is:

Warren Ireland at 1pm

Brian Stone at 2pm

Darwin’s Rejects at 3pm

Spam at 4pm

3 Stone Monkey at 5pm

2 Guitars Clash at 6pm

The Acclaimers at 7pm

Verbal Warning (pictured) at 8pm

Subculture at 9pm

