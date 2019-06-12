Robot Day all set to wow visitors of all ages at QUAD in Derby next month

A major science and technology event exploring all things robotic is back at arts centre QUAD in Derby in July.

Robot Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 6, to entertain and inspire people of all generations with interactive activities, displays, presentations and installations in the venue, also outside on Derby Market Place.

The event is now in its fourth year and is aimed at everyone from toddlers to academics.

It is organised by volunteers from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) in partnership with QUAD.

Visitors to the free event will have the chance to build their own robot, get hands-on with coding, hear from experts about how robots improve people’s lives and experience virtual reality. On top of that, there will be craft and dance workshops, a range of static and moving exhibits and inspirational talks and lectures from leaders in the field of robotics.

Stephen Powley, of the IET (Institution of Engineering and Technology), said: “It promises to be a fun and educational day out for people of all ages.

“We are delighted to be bringing Robot Day back to QUAD after a fantastic event in 2018 that attracted over 1,500 visitors. There is going to be even more to see and do this year with something for everyone from families to adults and people with an academic interest in the science of robotics to those who want to have a bit of fun with hands-on activities.”

He added: “There is a very strong focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) in education right now and Robot Day is a fantastic way of bringing all of that to life and showing how technology plays a major part in our everyday lives. Engineering, like the arts, touches everything we do and the partnerships IET have developed with QUAD gives us a powerful way to showcase how the two come together.”

Robot Day will take place at QUAD from 10am until 4pm. Entry is free and there will be a mixture of drop-in and scheduled bookable events. For more information, call the box office on 01332 290606 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons