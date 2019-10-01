Robert Lindsay hits the stage later this month in Prism at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Ilkeston’s star actor Robert Lindsay returns to the area as the star of Terry Johnson’s acclaimed play, Prism, at Nottingham Theatre Royal from October 21 to 26.

The play is now touring the country after a successful West End run.

Robert Lindsay reprises his role as the double Oscar-winning cinematic master Jack Cardiff.

Cardiff has retired to the sleepy village of Denham, Buckinghamshire. His days of hard work - and play – on some of the most famous film sets in the world are now long behind him, as are his secret liaisons with some of the most famous women in the world.

Surrounded by memorabilia from a lifetime of ‘painting with light’, the writing of an autobiography should be an easy matter - were it not that Jack would now rather live in the past than remember it…

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo by Shaun Webb