Robert Lindsay back on home turf to star at Theatre Royal Nottingham

Ilkeston-born actor Robert Lindsay will head the cast when the acclaimed play Prism comes to the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, from October 21-26.

Written and directed by Terry Johnson, Prism is touring following a sell-out run at London’s Hampstead Theatre.

Robert Lindsay reprises his role as the double Oscar-winning cinematic master Jack Cardiff.

In the play, Jack Cardiff has retired to the sleepy village of Denham, Buckinghamshire.

His days of hard work - and play – on some of the most famous film sets in the world are now long behind him, as are his secret liaisons with some of the most famous women in the world...

Surrounded by memorabilia from a lifetime of ‘painting with light’, the writing of an autobiography should be an easy matter - were it not that Jack would now rather live in the past than remember it…

Born in Ilkeston, Robert Lindsay grew up in the local area, attending Gladstone Boys School and then enrolling in the drama department of Clarendon College in Nottingham.

His visit to the Theatre Royal Nottingham with Prism in

October 2019 will mark a rare return to the stage in his home city.

For ticket information, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Shaun Webb