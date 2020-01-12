Rising stars Larkins will bring UK tour to Nottingham in April

Manchester’s hotly tipped band Larkins have announced details of their UK tour.

It will include a visit to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on April 16.

The news of the tour follows hot on the heels of the announcement of the biggest headline show of their career to date at Manchester’s 2600 capacity Academy 1.

From The Smiths to The Stone Roses and Oasis, the Manchester music scene has made a huge impact on global music culture.

Blending anthemic indie and synth-heavy alt-pop, Larkins are being tipped to follow in those legendary footsteps and elevate themselves towards arena status.

April’s tour will see them take the next step towards fulfilling their world class potential.

The tour adds to Larkins’ growing momentum in 2020. They will release their second EP on Good Soldier Records, which they recently previewed by sharing the new track Make You Better.

