Rising stars Larkins are heading for The Venue in Derby next month

Larkins will be in action at The Venue, Derby, on October 16.

This year has seen Larkins make a huge statement as one of the most exciting and in-demand bands to emerge from Manchester in recent times.

The guitar-pop collective released their debut single TV Dream on Good Soldier Records to an immense response from both fans and media, quickly clocking up more than a million streams.

The song proved a radio hit and featured on the playlists of Radio 1, BBC Introducing and Radio X, while the band have also received support from Beats 1.

Regarding the forthcoming tour frontman Josh Noble said: “The last tour that we set out on was pretty surreal. We knew that TV Dream had done well but to travel to places like Glasgow and have hundreds of people dance with us and give us everything for 90 minutes was something that we weren’t prepared for.

“That being said, playing live is literally all we have thought about since playing our last show and we’re excited to bring some new, huge ideas to these shows and try and encapsulate the energy of the last tour with a bigger sound and with even more people. To every single person at every single night thank you in advance, it’s going to be so special.”

Photo by Sam Kay