Richard Winsor hits the dance floor in Saturday Night Fever at Nottingham Theatre Royal next month

Get your dancing shoes on for Saturday Night Fever, when the touring show comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 3 to 7.

The iconic 70s smash-hit movie has been spectacularly reimagined in a big new music and dance extravaganza.

While paying homage to the 1977 John Travolta classic, this new version promises more drama, more music and hot new choreography, which is sure to have you dancing in the aisles.

Starring the popular actor and dancer Richard Winsor (Casualty), Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero, who escapes the harsh realities of working-class Brooklyn life when he embarks on a reckless, yet thrilling road to dancing success.

The movie soundtrack remains one of the bestselling of all time, featuring the Bee Gees greatest hits including Stayin’ Alive, Night Fever, Tragedy and more disco favourites.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for tickets or you can click here for more details.

Photo by Pamela Raith