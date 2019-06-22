Pollyanna Pickering’s art is celebrated in The Spirit of the Jaguar exhibition

The work of the late Matlock wildlife artist Pollyanna Pickering will be celebrated in an exhibition which opens at her private gallery this weekend.

Entitled The Spirit of the Jaguar, the exhibition at Brookvale House, Oaker, Matlock, runs from June 22 to 30.

Pollyanna Pickering art.

On display will be previously unseen paintings inspired by Pollyanna’s journeys into the little known Pantanal region of Brazil in 2017, where she braved extremes of heat and humidity, plagues of mosquitoes and piranha-infested rivers to gather sketches and inspiration.

The Pantanal is the world’s largest tropical wetland and from her small boat in Brazil Pollyanna was rewarded with more than 20 sightings of the powerful jaguar, the largest of South America’s big cats. In this region jaguars can frequently be seen swimming in the rivers – and Pollyanna witnessed a dramatic kill when a huge male jaguar stalked and wrestled an 2.5m long caiman just metres from her boat.

Pollyanna also spent several hours watching a female jaguar with a cub, and was able to sketch a wealth of other wildlife which can be found in the region – from giant river otters and other jungle cats, to the glorious bird life – including hyacinth macaws.

Two new limited edition prints will be released at the exhibition, one which has been exclusively co-signed by Pollyanna and the Founder of the Born Free Foundation Virginia McKenna OBE.

Also on display throughout will be Pollyanna’s extensive ranges of books, greetings cards, fine art and limited edition prints, and a wide variety of gift ware featuring her work, including new card crafting kits. A sneak preview of next year’s charity Christmas cards will also be available.

Pollyanna’s daughter Anna-Louise will be in the gallery throughout the exhibition and will be happy to chat to visitors about the artwork and the inspiration found on their expeditions.

A minimum of ten percent of all sales throughout the exhibition will be donated to worldwide conservation projects through the Pollyanna Pickering Foundation.

For more details, go to www.pollyannapickering.co.uk

