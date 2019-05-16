Podcast stars Scummy Mummies hit the road for Nottingham Playhouse show

Scummy Mummies will be bringing their live show to Nottingham Playhouse on September 22.

Scummy Mummies is listened to globally and by millions. Te instant hit pod has featured big name guests such as Dara O Briain, Sandi Toksvig and Jenny Éclair.

In the live show you can expect stand-up, sketches, songs and stories, guaranteed to make parents and non-parents laugh out loud, with many leaving happier about their life choices.

Comedians Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn celebrate the scummier side of parenting, from drinking wine out of a mug at kids’ teatime to hiding from the PTA.

Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn specialise in producing and performing comedy for less-than-perfect parents - so that’s all parents!

They have already performed their live show to sell-out audiences and packed festival crowds around the country, usually wearing their trademark gold catsuits!

They have an ever-growing social media following, with more than 100,000 Instagram followers.

Their first book, Scummy Mummies, was released in March 2017 and reached the top 20 on the Amazon chart.

For more how to get tickets for the show, you can call the box office on 0115 9419419 or click here.

Photo credit: Emily Gray Photography