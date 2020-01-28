Peter Andre to reprise Grease role at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Star performer Peter Andre will once again play the Teen Angel in a touring production of hit musical Grease.

The show will drop in at Nottingham's Theatre Royal from July 6 to 11.

After a successful tour in 2019, Peter will again play the role of Teen Angel, plus Vince Fontaine and Sergeant at all performances in Nottingham, excluding Monday, July 6, (7.30pm).

Peter Andre is known for his music and television career and became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK in the 1990s with hits Mysterious Girl, Flava and I Feel You. He has had two number one albums and has toured all over the world, collecting international awards.

Peter’s many TV shows and appearances include reality show Peter Andre: My Life, 60 Minute Makeover and the third series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2004.

He said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to the UK tour of Grease and to the iconic role of Teen Angel. I had the most wonderful time last year working with our genius director Nikolai Foster and the incredible Arlene Phillips, helping create a new, slick, sexy version of this timeless musical with the most talented cast.

Peter Andre (Photo by Manuel Harlan)

“I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to also perform two additional roles this time round. I cannot wait for more of the UK to see this new production and look forward to making more amazing memories on and off stage in 2020!”

