Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbot announce concert in Chesterfield - here's how to get tickets

Singers Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, formerly of The Beautiful South, have announced an acoustic concert in Chesterfield – with tickets going on sale this week.

The stripped-back concert at the town's Winding Wheel on June 21 will celebrate the release of their new album, Manchester Calling.

Tickets cost £30 and go on sale on Friday, February 21, at 9.30am, from http://gigst.rs/PHJAAS. 

Paul, who has 15 million album sales under his belt, fronted The Housemartins before forming The Beautiful South in 1988. He left the band in 2001 to pursue a solo career and has since written a musical based on The Seven Deadly Sins in which he asked Jacqui to sing a part.

Jacqui was part of The Beautiful South for six years and sang on hits such as Perfect 10, Don’t Marry Her and ‘Dream A Little Dream.

