Music icon Jarvis Cocker releases mysterious new single recorded in Peak District cave

Jarvis Cocker has announced his return to the music scene – with a new single recorded in a cave in the Peak District.

The Pulp frontman has released Must I Evolve?, a new single clocking in at just under seven minutes and which will only be available to buy at live shows.

The song has been released under the name JARV IS – which is a band featuring Cocker, Serafina Steer, Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney, Jason Buckle and Adam Betts.

The group played their first show at the Sigur Ros “Norður og Niður” festival in Iceland at the very end of 2017 and most of the music for Must I Evolve was recorded at Derbyshire’s Peak Cavern in April last year.

The recording followed a sell-out tour of caverns and tiny venues in the UK in spring last year and Jarv Is will be heading to play the All Points East and Primavera Festivals.

The single will only be available to buy at live shows.

A band spokesman said: “JARV IS primarily a live experience. Life is primarily a live experience."

And in response to what the song is about, a spokesman said: “That would be telling,” but the song takes the form or a series of questions posed by Cocker followed by a chorus of yes and no answers.

More details are available HERE