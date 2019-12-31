Moscow City Ballet stars return to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Ballet fans are in for a real treat when the star performers of Moscow City Ballet return to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from January 8 to 12.

The company’s dazzling repertoire of full scale ballet classics emphasise the fact that Russian ‘big story’ ballets combine artistry, technique, narrative and live music, providing a true dancing experience.

Audiences marvel at the perfection of its corps de ballet and witness the excellent dexterity, grace and skill of principal dancers Liliya Oryekhova and Dmitry Lazovik.

This latest visit to Nottingham will feature performances of Swan Lake and The Nutcracker. The former can be seen on January 8 and 9, the latter is performed at the venue on January 10 to 12.

The combination of stunning choreography, sets, and costumes, plus wonderful music by Tchaikovsky, is not to be missed.

