Lucy Spraggan fans count their Lucky Stars ahead of Derby show

Lucy Spraggan will be performing in Derby to plug her new album, Today Was A Good Day.

She plays at The Venue, Derby, on Tuesday, October 15, where fans can expect to hear Lucky Stars which is the lead single from the new album.

Lucky Stars now has almost one million streams and was playlisted at Radio 2 – contributing to her statistics of more than 52 million YouTube views and 245 million streams on Spotify alone.

Lucy started out in Buxton as a singer-songwriter performing at open-mic nights. At just 19 years old she performed her self-penned hit Last Night (Beer Fear) on the X Factor and secured a top 20 single and top 30 self-released album whilst still competing in the show.