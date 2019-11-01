Leading pianist Anna Tsybuleva performs at Royal Concert Hall Nottingham soon

The Sunday Morning Series continues at the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 10, from 11am.

Anna Tsybuleva is the latest performer in the series of piano recitals.

The Russian performer is the winner of the 2015 Leeds International Piano Competition.

She will be performing two great works for the instrument: Schubert’s ‘Wanderer’ Fantasie and Beethoven’s ‘Tempest’ Sonata. You can also hear CPE Bach’s Piano Sonata in A Major.

Each concert in the series last an hour and tickets are £11, including tea, coffee and cake.

You can call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Vera Greiner