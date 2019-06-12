KISS tribute act comes to The Flowerpot in Derby this weekend

Don’t miss a gig by KISS GB at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, June 15.

Recognised as one of the best tribute bands to KISS, KISS GB have a live show that is not to be missed.

You can expect a blistering set of KISS hits and classics at the King Street venue, including Detroit Rock City, God Gave Rock n roll to You II, and Crazy Crazy Nights.

There will also be the trademark makeup, authentic/replica instruments and ‘backline’, and even the between-song stage patter - to further replicate the look and sound of KISS.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot & RAW Promotions. You can also click here for tickets.

