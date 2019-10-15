Killer tunes galore when Assassins is performed soon at Nottingham Playhouse

Don’t miss your chance to see Stephen Sondheim’s multi-Tony award-winning razor-sharp musical Assassins at Nottingham Playhouse from October 30 to November 16.

This is a satirical and stylish look at why individuals reach for a gun when they feel their voice can’t be heard.

“Murder is a tawdry little crime. But when a president gets killed, when Julius Caesar got killed… he gets assassinated.”

A man sits in a storeroom on the sixth floor of a Book Depository in Texas in 1963, waiting for John F Kennedy’s motorcade to pass below. He rests his finger on the trigger, ready to join a line of men and women who have shot their way into the history books.

From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to perform harrowing acts. Assassins is a musical about the power of the President, the lure of celebrity and the failure of the American Dream.

The show is directed by Bill Buckhurst. Last autumn he won universal acclaim at Nottingham Playhouse for his production of Coleman and Field’s Sweet Charity.

Assassins Production Photos'Nottingham playhouse ''Watermill Theatre ''�The Other Richard

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit: Richard Davenport: The Other Richard