Ken Loach is among the star attractions at this year’s Derby Film Festival

Details have been released for Derby Film Festival 2019, which takes place in QUAD, based on Derby Market Place, from November 14 to 18.

Now in its sixth edition, Derby Film Festival 2019 features special guests, one-off events and film previews.

The festival programme includes a huge selection of brand-new films from many genres, boasting more than 80 films from 17 different countries, screening at the venue over five days.

The festival has confirmed that this year’s special guest will be film director Ken Loach.

A significant figure in the film industry for the the past 50 years and more, Ken Loach will open the festival with a Q&A and screening of his new film Sorry We Missed You.

Following on from the Palme D’Or winning, I, Daniel Blake, Sorry We Missed You is a topical look at the zero hours contracts culture, shining a spotlight on the working class and those lost in the injustices of the system.

Rigorously researched via off-the-records interviews, Sorry We Missed depicts the ruinous cost of zero-hours contract with gut-wrenching honest and integrity.

The Ken Loach Q&A plus Sorry We Missed You (15) takes place on Thursday, November 14, from 6pm. Tickets for this one-off event are £15 or £14 concessions.

Derby Cathedral will host a one-off screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s silent classic Blackmail with a live score composed and played by Neil Brand.

Neil is the UK’s most acclaimed silent film accompanist, who appears at film festivals and special events around the world, as well as BBC4 presenter with his hugely successful programmes Sound Of Cinema, The Music That Made The Movies and Sound Of Song.

A highpoint of Alfred Hitchcock’s early films and his last silent film, the seminal thriller Blackmail is a rich evocation of London Life in 1920s. Blackmail (PG) with Live Score by Neil Brand screens at Derby Cathedral on Friday, November 15, at 7pm. Tickets for this one-off event are £13 or £11 concessions.

Neil Brand will also be in QUAD to lead a workshop on Scoring Music to Silent Film on Saturday, November 16, at 12noon.

The full Festival film programme includes 26 brand new feature films and more than 50short films from across the globe including New Zealand, Italy, France, Canada and Iran.

An Opening Night Preview is the new Australian film Judy And Punch, a visceral and dynamic live-action reinterpretation of the famous 16th Century puppet show.

Starring Mia Wasikowska, writer-director Mirrah Foulkes turns the traditional story of Punch and Judy on its head and brings to life a fierce, darkly comic and epic female-driven revenge story.

Judy And Punch (15) screens on Thursday, November 14, at 8.50pm

There will be a chance to see many of the short films selected from an international submission, screening before the features and as a full day package on November 16 and 17.

Derby Film Festival’s sister festival Paracinema will be presenting films that span the genres on the outskirts of cinema.

The genre-defying ‘Paracinema’ refers to a wide, seemingly disparate collection of films outside the mainstream.

Adam Marsh, Derby Film Festival director and QUAD Cinema programmer said: “We are really honoured to welcome Ken Loach this year as our special guest. Derby Film Festival 19 yet again presents a fantastic selection of films – from the sublime to the eclectic. There is an excellent range of films representing all corners of the globe; from the ground-breaking and thought provoking and to the funny, subversive and above all some excellent entertainment.”

All Film tickets, other than those for special events, are £9.50, £7 concessions. Tickets for 16-25 years old are £3.50 (subject to availability).

Derby Film Festival Passes are available allowing entry to all screenings and events across all five days of the festival, priced at £50, a Festival Day Pass allows entry to everything on any single day of the festival, priced at £20.

For more information on the festival, please click here or call 01332 290606.

Photo credit for Ken Loach picture: Graham Lucas Commons