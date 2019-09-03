Kano tickets go on sale on Friday for Rock City visit next year

Tickets go on sale on Friday to see Kano perform a gig at Nottingham’s Rock City on February 15.

Due to overwhelming demand, Kano has announced new live dates for 2020.

Kicking off in Bournemouth on January 31, this second leg of the Hoodies All Summer Tour will see the gifted performer visit Cardiff, Bristol, Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and Manchester, as well take in as a massive 7,500 capacity gig at The Drumsheds in London.

Kano will make his return to the stage next month, accompanied by a full live band, with a string of dates that will include what promises to be a very special sold-out hometown show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Photo credit: Olivia Rose