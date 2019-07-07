Joe Pasquale will return to Nottingham Theatre Royal next year in Some Mothers Do ‘Ave Em

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is back on stage in 2020 by popular demand after a sold out tour in 2018 and can be seen at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from March 10 to 14.

Joe Pasquale returns as the lovable but accident-prone Frank Spencer in the stage production of the classic 1970s TV comedy.

Sarah Earnshaw is also returning as his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake his disapproving mother- in-law, Mrs Fisher.

The stage adaptation is by Guy Unsworth, based on the original TV series by Raymond Allen.

Joe Pasquale said: “After 30 years in showbusiness, this has been the role of a lifetime for me, so to be bringing it back again, this time to a wider audience, is a dream come true.

“Alongside Sarah Earnshaw’s brilliant Betty, the Spencers are hitting the road again, bigger and better than ever before… it’s going to be a disaster!”.

Writer and director of the stage adaptation, Guy Unsworth said, “We never imagined how much love there would be for this new story of Frank and Betty, both from critics and audiences alike. I’m so pleased that these incredible cast members are returning, led of course by the irreplaceable Joe Pasquale, who is unmissable as Frank”.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Scott Rylander