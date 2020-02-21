JLS add new dates at Sheffield and Nottingham to Beat Again tour

Multi award-winners JLS have announced two new dates in Nottingham and Sheffield as part of their comeback tour.

The new dates are at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on December 18 and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 5.

These are on top of the original dates at the Sheffield arena on November 20 and at the Nottingham arena on December 2.

Tickets for Sheffield are priced from £34.20. Visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call 0114 256 56 56. Tickets for Nottingham are priced from £34.54. Visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com or call 0843 373 3000.

Following a seven-year hiatus Aston, Marvin, Oritsé and JB will take the ‘Beat Again’ tour to arena stages across the UK and Ireland reuniting with their legions of loyal fans.

Speaking of their highly anticipated return JLS said “We are so excited to be working together as a group again. We’ve always been like family, and now we feel that this is the right time for us to get back on stage and perform in front of our loyal fans. Even though it’s been seven years, you can be sure that it’s going to be as high energy as ever”.

Since the band’s inception in 2007, JLS reimagined the modern boyband and made their mark on British music through their inimitable soulful, r ‘n’ b pop sound underpinned by highly stylised choreography. Collectively JLS have amassed five number one singles with their instantly recognisable chart hits Beat Again, Everybody In Love, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna.

Having carved out their own niche as a mid-late noughties mainstay, the band return to the spotlight following a record breaking career. They sold more than six million records and four multi-platinum albums and their self titled debut albumwent straight to number one and has since sold more than a million copies in the UK.

The band are two time BRIT winners, having won Best British Breakthrough and Best British Single with Beat Again, which was also named the fastest selling debut single of 2009. As well as their huge commercial success and consistently dominating the pop charts, the band made a massive impact on urban music culture with five MOBO Awards and three Urban Music Award wins highlighting the astronomic affect their music had in resonating in both pop and r ‘n’ b music realms.

JLS first came to the public’s attention on TV talent show The X Factor in 2008 when they were runners-up to Alexandra Burke.

