Jason Byrne tours Audience Precipitation comedy show to Sheffield - here's how to get tickets

Television comedian Jason Byrne will celebrate 25 years of consecutive touring in his new show which is heading for Sheffield.

Tickets will go on pre-sale this morning (Thursday, March 5) at 10am for his new, live show, Audience Precipitation, at Sheffield City Hall’s Memorial Hall on November 5. There will be a wider release of tickets tomorrow morning at 10am.

Jason has learned over the past few years that we all need to ‘play’ a bit more in our lives so he’s determined to connect what he does best: connect with his audience in a way that no other comic can.

Expect a Bonfire Night cracker of a show from the Irish funnyman who has been known to drag people up on stage and make a “holy show of them” as they’d say in Ireland.

His new tour will be a laugh-out-loud, must-see show with a light drizzle of audience participation…

A strong presence on both stage and screen, Jason’s TV credits include: Live at the Apollo (BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1), The John Bishop Show (BBC1), Father Figure (BBC1), Ireland’s Got Talent (Virgin) and Wild Things (Sky1).

His radio credits include Just A Minute (BBC Radio 4), And The Winner Is…(BBC Radio 2). He has also hosted three series’ of The Jason Byrne Show (BBC Radio 2), for which he won the Sony Radio Gold Award for Best Comedy in 2011.

Tickets for his 31-date UK tour are priced from £18-£21.50. Go to www.jasonbyrne.ie

READ THIS: Al Murray tours new Pub Landlord show to Derbyshire