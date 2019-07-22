Interstellar concert at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena will be out of this world on Saturday

Don’t miss a spectacular concert called Interstellar taking place on Saturday, July 27, at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

This is a special and unique show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

Secret Symphony’s 50-piece Limelight Orchestra will be performing all things galactic, along to a stellar soundtrack including the likes of David Bowie, Coldplay, Beach House, Muse, Public Service Broadcasting, ELO, Pink Floyd, Emerson Lake & Palmer, Jamiroquai, Kraftwerk, Daft Punk, Elton John and many more.

This is all being performed while an immersive light and special FX show takes place, complete with NASA footage.

