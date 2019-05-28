Immersive version of Jesus Christ Superstar comes to Nottingham in July

St Mary The Virgin Church in the Nottingham’s Lace Market will be the venue for the UK’s first immersive production of the multi-award-winning rock musical, Jesus Christ Superstar.

Local company, Tom Bond Amateur Productions, in arrangement with The Musical Company Ltd, is bringing this unique production to the city, with shows taking place on July 11-13.

Following the traditional music and lyrics of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this production is unique in the way it involves the audience.

Musical director Tom Bond (pictured) explained: “I am very intrigued by the idea of combining a serious theatrical production with an immersive audience experience. I love helping talented amateurs maximise their potential on stage. This is one of the most exciting opportunities I could have imagined being a part of.

“We will be taking the audience back to Jerusalem in 30AD. They might want to dress appropriately!”

On arrival, the audience will be welcomed with jugs of wine and fresh fruit, which was traditional fare in ancient Jerusalem, to get them into the mood.

The performers are top quality too, with local celebrity Andy Quinn, who had his first brush with fame as the Unexpected Star of the Show on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, taking on the role of Judas.

The ‘Singing Fireman’ will be joined by a cast made up of local talent.

Auditions are underway, with a call for local people interested in auditioning on Sunday, June 2, at the Lace Market Hotel at 2pm. There will also be auditions on June 4 and 5 at 7.30pm at the same venue.

“Our cast of Jesus Christ Superstar is truly amazing, comprising local people from different walks of life who share a common interest - sincere dedication and a love of the theatre,” added Tom.

Shows start at 7.30pm, with a reception from 6.45pm to allow the audience to enjoy the extraordinary atmosphere of the wonderful venue.

Tickets cost £30 and you can click here to obtain them and more on the production.

