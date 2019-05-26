Hits galore as T Rex tribute makes latest appearance at The Flowerpot in Derby

Too Rex will return to The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, June 1, to perform their tribute to the music of Marc Bolan and T.Rex.

Too Rex are an outstanding T-Rex tribute band featuring Bobby T as Marc Bolan. He looks like him and sounds like him and fans say he’s got the same on-stage persona and vibe.

This authentic tribute show covers the spectrum of Bolan’s career from the early hippie days of Tyrannosaurus Rex to the chart topping smash hits of T.Rex.

This nostalgic 70s trip down memory lane includes songs such as I Love To Boogie, Cosmic Dancer, Get In On, Hot Love, Jeepster, Children of The Revolution, Ride A White Swan, Telegram Sam plus many more.

So grab your feather boas and spaceball shoes and get ready to relive the music of the legendary Marc Bolan.Doors open at 8pm at the King Street-based venue.

Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online. You can click here for more.

