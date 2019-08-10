Hit musical Beautiful is coming to Royal Concert Hall next year

You can get your tickets nice and early to see Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, coming to the area next year.

You can see the hit show at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, from June 2 to 6.

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

The multi-award winning musical Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here for ticket details.

You can click here or click here for more stories.

Photo by Craig Sugden