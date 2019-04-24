Here’s where you can see the bands playing live in Derbyshire

Friday, April 26

Bravado, a tribute to Rush. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Sherocks. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Covers Brothers. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Watch. Genesis tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Brix and the Extricated. The Venue, Derby,

Upset Stomach. Dub-rek Studios, Derby.

Stiff Bizkit. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Saturday, April 27

The 3 Sixties and The Heatwaves in The Swinging 60s Show. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Reyt Against Machine. Rage Against The Machine tribute band. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Teenage Werewolves, Mutant Movement, Dr Diablo and the Rodent Show. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

ziPt. Nag’s Head, Newbold.

Traitors. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Some Guys Have All the Luck. Rod Stewart tribute. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Letz Zep. The Fishpond ballroom, Matlock Bath.

Jason Barker. The Fishpond bar, Matlock Bath.

Motown Mickey. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Doors Alive. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Rapture. George and Dragon, Belper. Karen Kristian. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Swansong Acoustic Quartet. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Dronny Bottom Buskers. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Ricky Allan. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

Groundhog Days. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Fuzzy Felt World. Gilbert’s, Buxton.

Aaron & The Houndawgs. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Sunday, April 28

The Nat King Cole Songbook, starring Andy Abraham. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Wayne Marcus. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

grawl!x. The Lord Nelson, Derby.

Threes Company, Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Rapture. Smithfield, Derby.