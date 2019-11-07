Hear The Christians play hits such as Ideal World and Hooverville live in Derby

Eighties chart band The Christians will be performing hits such as Ideal World and Hooverville when they play in Derby.

The group, who have sold millions of records around the world, share their songs at The Flowerpot on Saturday, November 9, in the penultimate date of their 2019 tour.

Expect to hear hits such as Born Again, When The Fingers Point and Harvest For The World from a band which is still led by Garry Christian.

The Christians’ tour schedule this year has included Spain and Switzerland.

Tickets £22.50 from the venue or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk.

READ THIS: The Hairy Bikers will roar into Derbyshire.