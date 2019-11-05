Gilbert and Sullivan songs galore in Derby’s Rose Hill Musical Society concert

A Gilbert and Sullivan Gala Concert and Trial by Jury will be presented by Derby’s Rose Hill Musical Society.

The company will stage their production at the Woodlands School, Allestree, on Saturday, November 9, at 2.30pm and 7pm and Sunday, November 10, at 2.30pm.

Thier concert presentation of Trial by Jury features a warring couple, a partisan jury, a judge with a highly original spin on the legal system and bridesmaids.

Tickets £14 (adult), £8 (child), call 0115 9258717.

