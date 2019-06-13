Fun family show with Spiltmilk Dance at Derby Theatre next month

Lights, cameras, action…it’s time for Desert Island Flicks!

Two leading ladies, one mashed up movie marathon and a dazzling choice of big screen classics like you’ve never seen them before…let the cameras roll on Desert Island Flicks, which can be seen at Derby Theatre on July 5, starting at 7pm.

Desert Island Flicks is the latest scene-stealing production from Spiltmilk Dance, a fun night out for all the family.

It’s a journey through the most memorable movie moments we all know and love, those scenes that have seeped into popular culture over the last century of cinema.

Audiences can expect to see their favourite films like they’ve never seen them before, with special effects re-imagined, soundtracks switched - and, of course, two performers playing all the parts.

The show explores all the genres and a little more besides, spoofing comedy, drama, horror and romance whilst also questioning who plays which part and why, reflecting on social stereotypes and their place in cinema.

And to make the show accessible to the widest possible audience the Derby performance will be BSL Interpreted.

Spiltmilk Dance are dedicated to taking contemporary dance to the masses.

This spring they are touring to village halls, community centres, town halls and studio theatres across the country.

Hosted by charming, friendly performers, Desert Island Flicks is a brilliant night out for all the family.

For tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.