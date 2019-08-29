Former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker heads dynamic line-up for Chatsworth Arts Festival.

An eye-catching collection of artists, makers and designers has been announced in the full line-up for this month's Chatsworth Arts Festival.

This year will be the fifth edition of the festival and visitors can enjoy a weekend of culture, talks, thought and performance covering music, design, painting, sculpture, and ceramics, dance, illustration and animation, film, theatre and photography, gardens and writing.

Musician, artist and broadcaster, Jarvis Cocker, will discuss his upcoming book This Book is a Song, a reflective medley of biographical details, essays, illustrations and photographs as he continues to explore creativity in life

Jarvis has been making music for two-thirds of his life with the majority spent as the frontman of Pulp.

He continues to create and perform with new band Jarv Is, where their single is only available for purchase at live shows, reflecting that 'life is primarily a live experience.'.

Jarvis will close the festival on Sunday, September 22 with a DJ set, playing some of his favourite records on the South Lawn.

The festival opens on Friday, September 22, also with a DJ set and talk in the garden from Block 9, designers of temporary alternative realities.

Their collaborations include Banksy to Birmingham Opera, Gorillaz to Dua Lipa as well as an annual performance at the Glastonbury Festival.

Other musicians at the festival include Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE, artistic and executive director of Chineke!, talking about her passionate belief that orchestras – and music and the arts in general – need to do more to provide opportunities and break down barriers for people from diverse backgrounds, and queer pop duo NIMMO.

Chatsworth has a strong line up of fine artists this year including Turner Prize winner Mark Wallinger;award-winning ceramic artists Sara Flynn; Michael Landy, best known for the performance piece installation Break Down, in which he destroyed all his possessions; painter and writer Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, who will be in conversation with Dr Zoe Whitley, senior curator at London's Hayward Gallery; American artists Rachel Feinstein and John Currin; Ben Long, creator of the Dog Scaffolding Sculpture at Chatsworth,and contemporary artist Antony Micallef, who will be in conversation with Skinder Hundal, chief exeutive of New Art Exchange in Nottingham.

The world of design is represented by world-renowned, self-taught British designer Tom Dixon OBE, Mary-Ann Dunkley, design director at Liberty Fabrics, and Margo Selby, an internationally-renowned woven textile designer.

From dance, the festival welcomes choreographer Becky Namgauds Rodadoras and Holly Blakey, who will discuss her journey from ballet lessons as a child in Yorkshire to her ground-breaking choreography with some of the UK's brightest dancers, as well as diving deep into the hyper-sexualised language of the music video.

Four-time Oscar-winning animation studio and creators of Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Creature Comforts, Chicken Run and Morph, Aardman Animations will give people the chance to learn how to make their own Gromit character, while artist Hattie Stewart will be discussing her work in converstation with festvial director Beki Bateson.

The line-up from film, theatre and photography includes award-winning film and theatre director Josie Rourke, whose debut film Mary, Queen of Scots was nominated for two Academy Awards, and award-winning playwright and screenwriter James Graham, whose recent work includes the Channel 4 drama Brexit: The Uncivil War with Benedict Cumberbatch, while Robert McNab and Lord Burlington discuss the work of photographer Jorge Lewinski.

Green-fingered visitors can hear from Sarah Raven, who will delve into her years of experience in teaching gardening, flower arranging and cookery at her farm in East Sussex, and Chatsworth gardener and floral expert Becky Crowley.

From the world of writing, Adam Nicolson and V&A Prize-winning painter and printmaker Tom Hammick discuss the nature and foundations of the Romantic revolution and talk about the year they spent together the Quantock Hills, retracing the steps of Coleridge, Wordsworth, his sister Dorothy and an ever-shifting cast of friends, dependants and acolytes in the 1790s as part of research for Adam's new book, The Making of Poetry.

With the festival taking place at locations across the house and garden, this year’s visitors will also be able to enjoy the remodelling of the five-acre Rockery, the first part of the largest transformation of Chatsworth’s world-famous 105-acre garden for 200 years.

The garden project follows the completion in 2018 of the 10-year restoration of the house and its interiors.

The Festival is supported by Sotheby’s, Laurent-Perrier, Arts Council England and Golden Bottle Trust, for full details of the line-up, click here.