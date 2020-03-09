Feast your eyes on the line-up for International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Buxton

Tickets are now on sale for the 27th International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Derbyshire this summer.

Five new productions by the acclaimed National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company promise to be a highlight of the festival at Buxton Opera House from August 1 to 8. The company will launch the festival with HMS Pinafore directed by Rachel Middle; Richard Gauntlett directs all-time favourites The Pirates of Penzance and The Sorcerer; Simon Butteriss returns to direct Patience.

Festivalgoers have a rare opportunity to see a production of The Emerald Isle, or The Caves of Carrig-Cleena, a comic opera with music by Arthur Sullivan and Edward German (Sullivan died before completing it) and a libretto by Basil Hood. The Emerald Isle is believed to have had only four professional runs since it was first produced in 1901 and will be directed Alan Borthwick. The story centres around a strong defence and promotion of Irish culture after a quirky professor is tasked with making the Irish more English and ends up switching sides.

Charles Court Opera return with their smart, stylish new take on possibly the most loved of their comic masterpieces, The Mikado, giving it a classy twist. Directed by John Savournin, this production, which played in London to critical acclaim, is sure to be a highlight of the 2020 festival, playing on the same day as their brand new, magical production of Iolanthe.

Local society Trent Opera bring a sparkling production of The Gondoliers, one of the most joyous and colourful of the G&S operas, directed by Andrew Nicklin.

The productions take place in Buxton Opera House as follows:

The National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company production of The Pirates of Penzance at Buxton Opera House in 2019.

Saturday, August 1 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm: HMS Pinafore – National G&S Opera Company.

Sunday, August 2 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm: The Pirates of Penzance – National G&S Opera Company.

Monday, August 3 at 7.30pm: Patience – National G&S Opera Company.

Tuesday, August 4 at 7.30pm: The Gondoliers – Trent Opera.

The Sorcerer performed by the National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company at Buxton Opera House in 2018.

Wednesday, August 5 at 2.30pm: The Sorceror – National G&S Opera Company.

Wednesday, August 5 at 7.30pm: The Pirates of Penzance – National G&S Opera Company.

Thursday, August 6 at 7.30pm: HMS Pinafore – National G&S Opera Company.

Friday, August 7 at 7.30pm: The Emerald Isle – National G&S Opera Company.

National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company's production of Patience.

Saturday, August 8 at 2.30pm: Iolanthe – Charles Court Opera

Saturday, August 8 at 7.30pm: The Mikado – Charles Court Opera.

A packed fringe programme takes place in the Pavilion Arts Centre with morning talks and matinee concerts. The festival will also stage A Night to Remember with Simon Butteriss in the magnificent Victorian theatre at Chatsworth House.

Tickets for the performances can be booked at Buxton Opera House, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

READ THIS: 10cc to play in Derbyshire this winter.