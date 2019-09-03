Feast of folk is in store when Derbyshire Volunteers play Belper gig for good causes

Some of the top folk performers in the area will be involved in free concert on Thursday, September 12, at The Lion Hotel in Belper.

Come along and enjoy an evening with The Derbyshire Volunteers, starting at 8pm.

They will be playing jigs, reels and songs in the good old fashioned way with 15 or so musicians from the local folk scene performing on an eclectic mix of instruments, concertinas, melodeons, keyboards, fiddles, percussion, guitars, bass, ukuleles and a brass section, with a good few vocals thrown in for good measure.

There will also be a few special guests.

Admission is free with donations for local charities gratefully received.

