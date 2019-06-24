Family fun with Tabby McTat at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Families are going to love Tabby McTat when the fun show comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on August 14 and 15.

Tabby McTat is a cat with the loudest of meee-ews and a best friend with a guitar.

Together they sing their favourite songs delighting the crowds, until one day Fred disappears.

Separated and alone, Tabby finds shelter and a new life with all the home comforts that any cat could dream of. However, memories of his life with Fred haunt him, and he sets off to search the streets for his long-lost friend.

Interwoven with original songs, Tabby McTat is the heart-warming tale of friendship and loyalty from the team behind Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Zog.

This show is suitable for children and families of all ages. Presented by Freckle Productions, this is an adaptation of the well-known book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

For more on ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here.

Photo credit: Robin Savage