Family fun is on the way in Sleeping Beauty at Nottingham Playhouse

Sleeping Beauty can be seen later this year at Nottingham Playhouse, from November 22 to January 11.

Experience the magic of this year’s Playhouse pantomime, written and directed by the legendary Kenneth Alan Taylor.

With spectacular costumes, stunning sets, plenty of belly-laughs and magical musical numbers, the Playhouse panto is perfect for a festive treat.

The kingdom is sent into a cursed sleep when Sleeping Beauty pricks her finger on bad fairy Maleficent’s spinning wheel.

Can her brave friends foil the evil fairy’s plans? Will they all live happily ever after?

Guaranteed great fun for all the family, there are surprises in store for you at every performance.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.