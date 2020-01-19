Experience the Magic of Motown at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

There will be hits galore for music fans to enjoy when The Magic of Motown returns to the area later this year.

Celebrating 60 magical years of Motown, the sound of a generation returns to The Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, on December 17.

You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as you head along memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many more.

Enjoy favourites including Heard It Through The Grapevine, Mr Postman, My Girl, Stop In The Name of Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and more.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from £32.00. All prices listed include administration and facility fee. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling 0843 373 3000.

