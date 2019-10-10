Elesha Paul Moses has Simply The Best time in Tina Turner tribute show touring to Derbyshire

Busy lady Elesha Paul Moses is currently juggling the roles of superstar singers Tina Turner and Whitney Houston.

She brings her Tina alter ego to Derby Arena this Thursday, October 17, in the show What's Love Got To Do With It?

Elesha said: "When I started mimicking Tina, it was great to watch her and learn from the energy and fun she puts in, and her way of moving is so distinctive. She’s so free with her performance, and carefree running around, kicking her legs up – it’s so much fun to take that on, and it’s an amazing quality not many artists have.

"Tina’s not got a growl as such, it’s just something which is there in her tone. It’s really difficult to explain. People think it’s shouting but it’s not, it’s a very particular tone that she

has."

As for Elesha's favourite Tina song to perform, she said: "There are so many I love. Proud Mary is obviously so much fun, but I also love Typical Male and I Can’t Stand The Rain. But for my absolute favourite… I’ll go Proud Mary. It always used to be Simply The Best which people really loved and went mad for – but these days it’s definitely Proud Mary."

Eliesha said that Tina's enduring power is that she is a great all-rounder who appeals to men and women. "She’s a great rock and roll artist, she’s still here and she’s still doing so well.

Her songs have never gone away either. Even youngsters now, they know tracks like Proud Mary. You do those songs and they’re all over it, and it’s not fading away."

Also touring the country in Whitney - Queen of the Night, Elesha found fame on the X Factor in 2010 in the year that Matt Cardle won it and One Direction were finalists.

Tickets to see What's Love Got To Do With It? are priced from £29. Go to www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800.