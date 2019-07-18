Don’t miss your chance to be special guest performer in top Lady Gaga tribute show at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Are you a budding singer or dancer? Have you always wanted to perform in an arena?

Well, this is your chance to perform on stage as a special guest during top Lady Gaga tribute act Donna Marie’s brand new show A Star is Born This Way, at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Donna Marie has won the National Tribute Music Award UK’s Official No1 Lady Gaga Tribute for the past seven years and winning her title of Best Female Artist at the NTMA’s for the second year running.

She has toured the world, won many awards and is a featured TV judge on BBC’s All Together Now.

Donna Marie is now searching for a new superstar to perform as a special guest when her brand-new show A Star is Born This Way comes to Nottingham on Friday, November 1.

The show is the ultimate tribute to Lady Gaga, taking the audience on the emotional journey of A Star is Born before transforming into a stage production celebrating Lady Gaga’s biggest and most memorable hits.

With an uncanny natural resemblance, Donna Marie delivers an unbelievable presentation of Lady Gaga with outstanding sound alike vocals, jaw dropping replica costumes, and amazing Gaga choreography.

On her decision to help new and upcoming talent, Donna Marie said: “I understand how hard it is to get recognised these days as a performer”.

You can apply by submitting a video on the “ur Star is Born – Search for a Star Facebook group by Sunday, August 4, or click the link on the A Star is Born This Way website.

Full details can be found at astarisbornthisway.com/searchforastar, and terms and conditoons apply.

Tickets are on sale now, with all seats £29.20. All prices listed include administration and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

