Dire Straits tribute band comes to The Flowerpot in Derby this weekend

Dire Straits tribute act DS:UK will be strutting their stuff onstage at The Flowerpot in Derby on June 29.

Come and see this acclaimed band in action at the King Street-based venue.

Dire Straits launched in 1977 and spawned some of the best-loved songs of all time, including Sultans of Swing, Walk of Life, the iconic Money for Nothing and the spine-tingling Romeo and Juliet.

At the height of their career, Dire Straits were the biggest stadium live band in the world and their 1985 Brothers in Arms tour at Wembley and 1992 On Every Street tour were major highlights in rock history.

DS:UK is a band of six outstanding professional musicians with the experience and talent to bring Dire Straits to life again with an unparalleled accuracy that will have you believing that the band has re-formed.

