Derby Sound festival featuring Rita Ora and Rudimental has been called off

The Derby Sound music festival, scheduled to feature performances by top stars such as Rita Ora and Rudimental on August 3, has been called off due to disappointing ticket sales.

The concert, presented by D-Hive Ltd, was to take place at the Pattonair County Ground – home of Derbyshire County Cricket Club – and the glittering line-up also included Rak-Su and The Vamps.

The decision was taken by the promoter, in conjunction with the artists, after ticket sales were lower than anticipated. A statement said: “Ticket sales have failed to reach expected levels and due to these unforeseen circumstances the decision to cancel was unavoidable.”

Anyone who purchased tickets through Derbyshire County Cricket Club will receive a full refund.

Customers who purchased tickets from other outlets should contact the seller directly.

People who bought their tickets through Derbyshire CCC can email info@derbyshireccc.com for more information on refunds.

