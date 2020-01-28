Dazzling performances in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert at Nottingham Theatre Royal

A quarter of a century has passed since Priscilla, Queen of the Desert brought its quirky celebration of drag to the silver screen and 13 years since the musical version opened, but it remains as flamboyant, writes John Shawcroft.

Now the battered old pink bus is back at the Theatre Royal Nottingham in a collaboration between Mark Goucher and Jason Donovan.

Strictly winner Joe McFadden is cast in Donovan’s old West End role as Tick (stage name Mitzi), who hops aboard Priscilla for an epic journey of self-discovery with two friends and fellow drag artists, Bernadette (Miles Western) and Felicia/Adam (Nick Hayes).

They head for Alice Springs, where they aim to put on a show and Tick will find the son he has never met. Bernadette, who has recently lost her young husband, travels to ease her grief.

Tolerance of female impersonators is not a byword in the Outback and the temperamental Priscilla breaks down: cue mechanic Bob (Daniel Fletcher) who forms a relationship with Bernadette.

The show is packed with dazzling costumes, fabulous feathers and non-stop dancefloor classics, such as It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and Hot Stuff.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Musical (Photo by Darren Bell)

A Fine Romance offers contrast and there is a highly touching scene between Tick and his son, featuring Always on My Mind.

All the cast excel but the standout performance is by Miles Western, with perfect comic timing and devastating putdowns.

This is a dazzling, fun show. Board Priscilla at the Theatre Royal, up to and including Saturday.

